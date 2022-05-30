State Street Corp Cuts Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

State Street Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,347,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 141,832 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,252,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALB. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Albemarle by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Albemarle by 161.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ALB shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Albemarle from $307.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $290.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $245.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Albemarle from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.65.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $270.92 on Monday. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $157.82 and a 1-year high of $291.48. The company has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.83, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.00.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.39%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

