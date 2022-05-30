State Street Corp Boosts Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

State Street Corp increased its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,466,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,546,975 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 4.20% of Weyerhaeuser worth $1,295,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 68,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WY opened at $40.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.45. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $32.65 and a 12-month high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 24.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.06%.

WY has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

