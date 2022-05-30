State Street Corp Acquires 275,094 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,584,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 275,094 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 4.64% of Discover Financial Services worth $1,569,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.0% during the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,244,000 after buying an additional 17,601 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,299,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,197,000 after purchasing an additional 10,603 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth $1,266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $112.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $98.38 and a 1 year high of $135.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.45.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 38.42% and a return on equity of 41.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.04 EPS. Analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 14.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.16%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DFS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $154.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $144.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.76.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

