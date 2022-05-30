State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,400 shares, a growth of 66.9% from the April 30th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 454.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in State Bank of India stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Shares of State Bank of India stock opened at $72.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.70. State Bank of India has a 52 week low of $43.96 and a 52 week high of $72.14.

State Bank of India provides various banking products and services to individuals, commercial enterprises, corporates, public bodies, and institutional customers in India and internationally. The company operates through Treasury, Corporate/Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, Insurance Business, and Other Banking Business segments.

