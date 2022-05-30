Starlink (STARL) One Day Volume Hits $3.87 Million

Starlink (STARL) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 30th. Starlink has a market cap of $45.84 million and approximately $3.87 million worth of Starlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Starlink coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Starlink has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 187.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12,458.57 or 0.40879875 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003279 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001303 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.18 or 0.00482946 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00033293 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008511 BTC.

About Starlink

Starlink’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,979,172,029,858 coins. Starlink’s official Twitter account is @StarLink_So

According to CryptoCompare, “The core objective of StarLinkNetwork is to build a global search for both a centralized world and a decentralized world. StarLinkNetwork will present all the content of the centralized world and decentralized world in search results, let more users experience boundless search engine, permit more users to obtain the transaction data, on-chain data, on-chain resources and other information of the decentralized world more conveniently, and give more users access to more objective search results brought by StarLinkNetwork. “

Starlink Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starlink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Starlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

