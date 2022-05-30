St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on STJPF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,680.00 price target on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,700 ($21.39) to GBX 1,600 ($20.13) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1,767.00 price target on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of St. James’s Place from an “equal weight” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,900.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of St. James’s Place from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,600.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, St. James’s Place has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,709.40.

Shares of St. James’s Place stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.57. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,491. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.32. St. James’s Place has a 12-month low of $14.43 and a 12-month high of $23.86.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

