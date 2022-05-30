SSE’s (SSE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of SSE (LON:SSE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 2,000 ($25.17) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($25.17) target price on shares of SSE in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of SSE to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 1,690 ($21.27) to GBX 2,200 ($27.68) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of SSE to a buy rating and set a GBX 1,829 ($23.01) price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,823 ($22.94).

Get SSE alerts:

LON:SSE opened at GBX 1,752.50 ($22.05) on Thursday. SSE has a 1 year low of GBX 1,445.50 ($18.19) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,935.50 ($24.36). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,801.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,676.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £18.71 billion and a PE ratio of 7.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 60.20 ($0.76) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from SSE’s previous dividend of $25.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. SSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.33%.

In other SSE news, insider Angela Strank acquired 483 shares of SSE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,849 ($23.27) per share, with a total value of £8,930.67 ($11,237.79).

About SSE (Get Rating)

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.