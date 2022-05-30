Springhouse Capital Management LP Purchases New Shares in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Springhouse Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 82,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000. Tencent Music Entertainment Group comprises approximately 0.4% of Springhouse Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TME. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 51,483,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,662,000 after buying an additional 668,196 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 14,534,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,564,000 after buying an additional 1,589,420 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,281,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,293,000 after buying an additional 1,562,418 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,470,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,421,000 after buying an additional 162,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,872,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,324,000 after buying an additional 3,537,153 shares in the last quarter.

TME stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 666,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,462,523. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $16.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.59.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ( NYSE:TME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TME shares. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $5.10 to $3.90 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $6.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $5.60 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.67.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

