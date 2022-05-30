Springhouse Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 575,200 Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV)

Springhouse Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 575,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,706,000. Fintech Acquisition Corp. V makes up about 4.0% of Springhouse Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Springhouse Capital Management LP owned 1.68% of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RPO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,344,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,984,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,378,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,339,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V by 75,846.2% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 98,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 98,600 shares during the period. 59.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 5,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total transaction of $51,178.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 3,814,263 shares of company stock valued at $37,576,406 in the last 90 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCV traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.86. 803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,167. Fintech Acquisition Corp. V has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $12.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.94.

Fintech Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. It intends to focus on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination, with one or more businesses in the financial technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

