SpareBank 1 SMN (OTCMKTS:SRMGF) Short Interest Update

SpareBank 1 SMN (OTCMKTS:SRMGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the April 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS:SRMGF opened at $16.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.49. SpareBank 1 SMN has a 52-week low of $15.85 and a 52-week high of $16.50.
