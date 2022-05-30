SpareBank 1 SMN (OTCMKTS:SRMGF) Short Interest Update

SpareBank 1 SMN (OTCMKTS:SRMGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the April 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:SRMGF opened at $16.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.49. SpareBank 1 SMN has a 52-week low of $15.85 and a 52-week high of $16.50.

SpareBank 1 SMN Company Profile

SpareBank 1 SMN, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking, accounting, and real estate products and services to private individuals and companies in Norway and internationally. The company offers mortgage, green, car, boat, other vehicles, and consumer loans, as well as refinancing, as well as savings accounts.

