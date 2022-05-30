Spaceswap MILK2 (MILK2) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $17,095.00

Spaceswap MILK2 (MILK2) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. Spaceswap MILK2 has a market capitalization of $243,290.77 and approximately $17,095.00 worth of Spaceswap MILK2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Spaceswap MILK2 has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Spaceswap MILK2 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0330 or 0.00000107 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 83.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,291.73 or 0.04200385 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003208 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $142.79 or 0.00464326 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00033494 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008467 BTC.

Spaceswap MILK2 Coin Profile

Spaceswap MILK2’s total supply is 7,441,642 coins and its circulating supply is 7,376,937 coins. Spaceswap MILK2’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi

Spaceswap MILK2 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spaceswap MILK2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spaceswap MILK2 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spaceswap MILK2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

