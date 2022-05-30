Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Receives $53.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.40.
A number of research firms have commented on LUV. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of LUV opened at $45.80 on Friday. Southwest Airlines has a 1-year low of $36.75 and a 1-year high of $62.26. The stock has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a PE ratio of 48.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.26.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 567 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Southwest Airlines Company Profile (Get Rating)
Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.
