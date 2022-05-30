Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Receives $53.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.40.

A number of research firms have commented on LUV. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Shares of LUV opened at $45.80 on Friday. Southwest Airlines has a 1-year low of $36.75 and a 1-year high of $62.26. The stock has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a PE ratio of 48.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.26.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.72) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 567 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.