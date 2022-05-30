South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $39.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “South Jersey Industries, Inc., an energy services holding company based in Folsom, NJ, delivers energy solutions to its customers through three primary subsidiaries. South Jersey Gas delivers safe, reliable, affordable natural gas and promotes energy efficiency to customers in southern New Jersey. SJI’s non-utility businesses within South Jersey Energy Solutions promote efficiency, clean technology and renewable energy by providing customized wholesale commodity marketing and fuel management services; acquiring and marketing natural gas and electricity for retail customers; and developing, owning and operating on-site energy production facilities. SJI Midstream is also an SJI subsidiary and houses the company’s interest in the PennEast Pipeline Project. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SJI. StockNews.com raised South Jersey Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Maxim Group downgraded South Jersey Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded South Jersey Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.80.

Shares of South Jersey Industries stock opened at $34.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.71. South Jersey Industries has a 12 month low of $20.75 and a 12 month high of $35.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.36.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.07). South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $824.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that South Jersey Industries will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 0.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 54,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 100,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 49.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

