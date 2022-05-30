SORA Validator Token Hits Market Cap of $54,927.25 (VAL)

SORA Validator Token (VAL) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 30th. SORA Validator Token has a market capitalization of $54,927.25 and $31,815.00 worth of SORA Validator Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SORA Validator Token has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SORA Validator Token coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000441 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,537.16 or 0.99986631 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00033543 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00015601 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000063 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001090 BTC.

SORA Validator Token Profile

VAL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. SORA Validator Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 408,003 coins. The official website for SORA Validator Token is sora.org . The Reddit community for SORA Validator Token is https://reddit.com/r/SORA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SORA Validator Token’s official Twitter account is @Valorbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SORA Validator Token is medium.com/sora-xor

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

SORA Validator Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SORA Validator Token directly using U.S. dollars.

