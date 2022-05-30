SOMESING (SSX) Hits Market Capitalization of $77.47 Million

SOMESING (SSX) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 29th. SOMESING has a total market cap of $77.47 million and $2.28 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SOMESING coin can now be bought for $0.0293 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, SOMESING has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 334% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,435.50 or 0.35533166 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003408 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $146.94 or 0.00500347 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00033915 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008904 BTC.

SOMESING Profile

SOMESING’s launch date was November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,646,866,545 coins. The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io . The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers . SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

SOMESING Coin Trading

