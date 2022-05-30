Solrise Finance (SLRS) Hits Market Capitalization of $6.56 Million

Solrise Finance (SLRS) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 30th. In the last seven days, Solrise Finance has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Solrise Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0900 or 0.00000295 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Solrise Finance has a total market cap of $6.56 million and approximately $453,820.00 worth of Solrise Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Solrise Finance alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 193.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14,800.66 or 0.48570872 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003280 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $147.17 or 0.00482952 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00033630 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008540 BTC.

Solrise Finance Profile

Solrise Finance’s total supply is 998,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 72,910,575 coins. Solrise Finance’s official Twitter account is @SolriseFinance

Solrise Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solrise Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solrise Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Solrise Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Solrise Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Solrise Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.