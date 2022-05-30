Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) to report ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Solid Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.23). Solid Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.68). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.37). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Solid Biosciences.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 million. Solid Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 37.71% and a negative net margin of 660.25%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SLDB shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences from $17.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

In related news, COO Joel Solomon Zev Schneider sold 30,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total value of $33,554.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Solid Biosciences by 14.9% in the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 7,224,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,670,000 after acquiring an additional 937,667 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Solid Biosciences by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,253,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,514 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in Solid Biosciences by 29.4% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,319,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Solid Biosciences by 108.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,268,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 660,747 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Solid Biosciences by 16.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,075,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 153,862 shares during the period. 66.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLDB traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.59. The company had a trading volume of 26,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,894. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.24. The stock has a market cap of $66.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.54. Solid Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $4.92.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Solid Biosciences Inc engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to drive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles; and SGT-003, a ext-generation gene transfer candidate for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy.

