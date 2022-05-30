Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Posted by on May 30th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDBGet Rating) to report ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Solid Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.23). Solid Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.68). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.37). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Solid Biosciences.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDBGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 million. Solid Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 37.71% and a negative net margin of 660.25%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SLDB shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences from $17.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

In related news, COO Joel Solomon Zev Schneider sold 30,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total value of $33,554.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Solid Biosciences by 14.9% in the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 7,224,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,670,000 after acquiring an additional 937,667 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Solid Biosciences by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,253,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,514 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in Solid Biosciences by 29.4% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,319,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Solid Biosciences by 108.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,268,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 660,747 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Solid Biosciences by 16.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,075,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 153,862 shares during the period. 66.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLDB traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.59. The company had a trading volume of 26,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,894. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.24. The stock has a market cap of $66.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.54. Solid Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $4.92.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Solid Biosciences Inc engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to drive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles; and SGT-003, a ext-generation gene transfer candidate for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Solid Biosciences (SLDB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB)

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.