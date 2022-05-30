Soitec S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Soitec S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLOIY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $218.00.

SLOIY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Soitec from €200.00 ($212.77) to €225.00 ($239.36) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Soitec from €213.00 ($226.60) to €211.00 ($224.47) in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Get Soitec alerts:

SLOIY stock remained flat at $$88.46 during trading on Wednesday. Soitec has a 1 year low of $78.82 and a 1 year high of $135.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.33 and a 200-day moving average of $101.10.

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials worldwide. Its products are used to manufacture chips that are used in smart phones, tablets, computers, IT servers, and data centers, as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices, and industrial and medical equipment. It offers Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator (FD-SOI) for low power computing applications, and PD-SOI and FinFET-SOI products for high-performance computing markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Soitec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soitec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.