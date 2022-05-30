SnowSwap (SNOW) Trading 5.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

SnowSwap (SNOW) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. In the last week, SnowSwap has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. One SnowSwap coin can now be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00003364 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SnowSwap has a market cap of $472,711.32 and approximately $42,985.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 402.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,952.51 or 0.39471408 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003300 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $146.88 or 0.00485051 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00033786 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008614 BTC.

SnowSwap was first traded on October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 464,080 coins. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap . SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

