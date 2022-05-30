smARTOFGIVING Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11,398.00 (AOG)

smARTOFGIVING (AOG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. Over the last seven days, smARTOFGIVING has traded down 11.7% against the dollar. smARTOFGIVING has a total market capitalization of $13.04 million and approximately $11,398.00 worth of smARTOFGIVING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One smARTOFGIVING coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000575 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 83.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,291.73 or 0.04200385 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003250 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.79 or 0.00464326 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00033641 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008467 BTC.

About smARTOFGIVING

smARTOFGIVING’s total supply is 2,003,485,058 coins and its circulating supply is 73,780,484 coins. smARTOFGIVING’s official website is www.smartofgiving.com . smARTOFGIVING’s official Twitter account is @AogCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling smARTOFGIVING

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as smARTOFGIVING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade smARTOFGIVING should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy smARTOFGIVING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

