SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SLM’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the highest is $1.47. SLM reported earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 126.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SLM will report full year earnings of $2.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $2.95. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $3.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SLM.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $375.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.59 million. SLM had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 31.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SLM. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a report on Monday, January 31st. Stephens downgraded SLM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on SLM from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SLM in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SLM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.93.

SLM stock opened at $19.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.37. SLM has a fifty-two week low of $15.34 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.28%.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 6,140 shares of SLM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $107,020.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLM. Origin Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of SLM by 118.7% in the first quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 24,870 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 13,499 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in SLM by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,530,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,171,000 after buying an additional 1,570,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in SLM by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 27,790 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 15,328 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in SLM by 4.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 805,462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,788,000 after buying an additional 35,747 shares during the period. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SLM in the first quarter valued at approximately $459,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

