Skycoin Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SKY)

Skycoin (SKY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. Over the last week, Skycoin has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One Skycoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0996 or 0.00000330 BTC on major exchanges. Skycoin has a market cap of $2.19 million and $13,447.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 366.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11,138.26 or 0.36919430 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003312 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.23 or 0.00488001 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00034307 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00008719 BTC.

Skycoin Profile

Skycoin was first traded on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com . Skycoin’s official message board is medium.com/skycoin . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Skycoin Coin Trading

