Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Declares $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st.

Silgan has raised its dividend by an average of 11.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. Silgan has a dividend payout ratio of 15.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Silgan to earn $4.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.2%.

Get Silgan alerts:

NASDAQ SLGN opened at $44.63 on Monday. Silgan has a one year low of $37.10 and a one year high of $46.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.91 and a 200 day moving average of $43.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Silgan ( NASDAQ:SLGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 6.30%. Silgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Silgan will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on SLGN shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.89.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Silgan by 69.0% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,068,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,381,000 after acquiring an additional 436,243 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Silgan by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,225,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,530,000 after purchasing an additional 234,789 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Silgan by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,327,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,612,000 after purchasing an additional 114,449 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Silgan by 114.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 187,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,033,000 after purchasing an additional 100,135 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Silgan by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,657,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,228,000 after buying an additional 77,304 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silgan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.