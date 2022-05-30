Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 56.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,914 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,528 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $11,762,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Signature Bank by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,545,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC grew its position in Signature Bank by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 9,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,131,000 after buying an additional 4,802 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in Signature Bank by 168.1% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 3,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd grew its position in Signature Bank by 135.5% during the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 128,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,903,000 after buying an additional 73,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBNY traded up $8.03 on Monday, hitting $211.49. 35,092 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 998,959. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $252.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.01. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $179.05 and a 1 year high of $374.76.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $607.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.85 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 43.29% and a return on equity of 13.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 22.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 13.11%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $415.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $508.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.42.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

