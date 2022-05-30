Short Interest in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Declines By 46.8%

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a decline of 46.8% from the April 30th total of 2,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 299,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Shares of NYSE:HIX opened at $5.39 on Monday. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $7.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.53 and its 200-day moving average is $6.26.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its position in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 12,426 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 35,568 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,410 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 106,576 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,035 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

