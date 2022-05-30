Short Interest in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Declines By 46.8%

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a decline of 46.8% from the April 30th total of 2,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 299,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.
Shares of NYSE:HIX opened at $5.39 on Monday. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $7.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.53 and its 200-day moving average is $6.26.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd.
About Western Asset High Income Fund II (Get Rating)
Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
