Short Interest in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Rises By 58.9%

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, a growth of 58.9% from the April 30th total of 1,120,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.
In related news, Director Christopher Causey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $1,117,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,655. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.42, for a total value of $1,094,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,049,190 over the last three months. 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 378,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,818,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 8,129.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 2,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 124.5% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 196,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,436,000 after acquiring an additional 108,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $5,274,000. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $2.07. The company had revenue of $461.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.02 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 38.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that United Therapeutics will post 17.23 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UTHR shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $248.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $225.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. BTIG Research began coverage on United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $236.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.78.
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
