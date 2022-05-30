Short Interest in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Rises By 58.9%

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, a growth of 58.9% from the April 30th total of 1,120,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

In related news, Director Christopher Causey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $1,117,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,655. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.42, for a total value of $1,094,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,049,190 over the last three months. 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 378,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,818,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 8,129.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 2,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 124.5% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 196,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,436,000 after acquiring an additional 108,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $5,274,000. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTHR stock traded up $11.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $235.83. The company had a trading volume of 26,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a current ratio of 8.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $187.46 and a 200-day moving average of $192.77. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.64. United Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $158.38 and a 12-month high of $236.06.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $2.07. The company had revenue of $461.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.02 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 38.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that United Therapeutics will post 17.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UTHR shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $248.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $225.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. BTIG Research began coverage on United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $236.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.78.

United Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.