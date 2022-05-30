Short Interest in Regis Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) Declines By 28.5%

Regis Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:RGRNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 761,600 shares, a decline of 28.5% from the April 30th total of 1,064,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 39.5 days.
Shares of RGRNF stock opened at $1.45 on Monday. Regis Resources has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $2.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.43.
