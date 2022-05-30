Short Interest in Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP) Grows By 70.0%

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 70.0% from the April 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ:PXSAP traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.75. 1,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,746. Pyxis Tankers has a 12-month low of $10.97 and a 12-month high of $24.40.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.1615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.34%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pyxis Tankers stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Pyxis Tankers Inc. ( NASDAQ:PXSAP Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

