Short Interest in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Expands By 62.1%

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,000 shares, an increase of 62.1% from the April 30th total of 77,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMO. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 181.5% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 316,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after buying an additional 204,364 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 3.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 300,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 9,050 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 262,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after acquiring an additional 12,293 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 258,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 7,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 20.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 243,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after buying an additional 42,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.44% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,353. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.51. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 52-week low of $10.44 and a 52-week high of $15.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0531 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

