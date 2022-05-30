Short Interest in Medacta Group SA (OTCMKTS:MEDGF) Decreases By 44.1%

Medacta Group SA (OTCMKTS:MEDGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 44.1% from the April 30th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MEDGF remained flat at $$124.00 during midday trading on Monday. Medacta Group has a 12 month low of $124.00 and a 12 month high of $124.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.13.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Medacta Group from CHF 152 to CHF 124 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Medacta Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Medacta Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Medacta Group SA develops, manufactures, and distributes orthopedic and neurosurgical medical devices Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers personalized kinematic models and 3D planning tools for use in hip, knee, shoulder, sports medicine, and spine procedures. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Castel San Pietro, Switzerland.

