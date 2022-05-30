Short Interest in Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF) Rises By 76.7%

Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,700 shares, an increase of 76.7% from the April 30th total of 58,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 23.0 days.
Shares of Link Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.93. The stock had a trading volume of 12,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,472. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.57. Link Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $7.81 and a 12-month high of $10.28.
Link Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
