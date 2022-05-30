Short Interest in Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) Expands By 57.7%

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 57.7% from the April 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of LTGHY stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,909. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.59 and a 200-day moving average of $5.78. Life Healthcare Group has a 52 week low of $4.58 and a 52 week high of $7.56.

About Life Healthcare Group

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates private hospitals in South Africa, Canada, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Internationally. It operates through two segments, Hospitals and Complementary Services; and Healthcare Services. The company provides range of acute hospitals and complementary services; Life Esidimeni services, such as chronic mental healthcare, frail care rehabilitation, step-down care, correctional services, and primary healthcare and substance abuse recovery programs; and life employee health solutions, including on-site occupational and primary healthcare services and employee wellness programs.

