Short Interest in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Expands By 37.7%

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a growth of 37.7% from the April 30th total of 914,800 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 232,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Shares of KALV stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.98. 23,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,995. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $8.48 and a 1-year high of $30.70. The firm has a market cap of $220.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.78.

Get KalVista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $170,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KALV. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,036,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 184.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,307 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 55,998 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,708 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 105.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,404 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,335 shares in the last quarter.

KALV has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.