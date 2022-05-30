Short Interest in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Drops By 24.8%

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a drop of 24.8% from the April 30th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of NYSE HTD traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.72. 994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,149. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.85. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a one year low of $22.86 and a one year high of $26.43.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%.
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.
