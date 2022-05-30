Short Interest in Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX) Drops By 38.5%

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a decrease of 38.5% from the April 30th total of 41,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 123,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ GIIX remained flat at $$9.90 during trading on Monday. 700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,677. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.98. Gores Holdings VIII has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $10.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the industrials, technology, telecommunications, media and entertainment, business services, healthcare, and consumer products.

