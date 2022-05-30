Short Interest in Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC) Rises By 85.7%

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 85.7% from the April 30th total of 3,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 50,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger by 31,783.3% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Golden Arrow Merger during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Golden Arrow Merger during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD lifted its position in Golden Arrow Merger by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 13,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Golden Arrow Merger during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Golden Arrow Merger alerts:

GAMC opened at $9.77 on Monday. Golden Arrow Merger has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $9.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.73.

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related infrastructure industries in the United States and other developed countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Arrow Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Arrow Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.