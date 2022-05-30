Short Interest in Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:GARPY) Grows By 75.0%

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:GARPY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the April 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

GARPY traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.60. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.39. Golden Agri-Resources has a 12-month low of $15.86 and a 12-month high of $25.68.

Get Golden Agri-Resources alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a $0.744 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th.

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd, an investment holding company, operates as an integrated palm oil plantation company in Europe, China, India, Pakistan, the Middle east, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Plantation and Palm Oil Mills; and Palm, Laurics and Others. The company offers bulk products, such as crude palm oil, palm kernel, palm kernel oil, palm kernel meal, olein, stearin, soybean oil, and soybean meal; oleo chemicals; palm oil based bio-diesel and other renewable resources based energy; and refined products, including cooking oil, margarine, shortening, butter oil substitute, and fats.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Agri-Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Agri-Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.