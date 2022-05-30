Short Interest in Genscript Biotech Co. (OTCMKTS:GNNSF) Increases By 80.1%

Genscript Biotech Co. (OTCMKTS:GNNSF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 580,000 shares, a growth of 80.1% from the April 30th total of 322,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 161.1 days.

Shares of GNNSF stock remained flat at $2.62 during trading hours on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 2.91. Genscript Biotech has a 52 week low of 2.33 and a 52 week high of 5.30.

Genscript Biotech Company Profile

Genscript Biotech Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture and sale of life science research products and services in North America, Europe, the People's Republic of China, Japan, the other Asia Pacific regions, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Life Science Services and Products, Biologics Development Services, Industrial Synthetic Biology Products, and Cell Therapy.

