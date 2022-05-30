Short Interest in Genscript Biotech Co. (OTCMKTS:GNNSF) Increases By 80.1%

Genscript Biotech Co. (OTCMKTS:GNNSF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 580,000 shares, a growth of 80.1% from the April 30th total of 322,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 161.1 days.
Shares of GNNSF stock remained flat at $2.62 during trading hours on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 2.91. Genscript Biotech has a 52 week low of 2.33 and a 52 week high of 5.30.
