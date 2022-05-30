Short Interest in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Declines By 45.0%

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decrease of 45.0% from the April 30th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its stake in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 33,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $915,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000.

NASDAQ SKOR traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $48.73. 639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,499. FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund has a 52 week low of $47.82 and a 52 week high of $54.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.69 and a 200-day moving average of $50.81.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.092 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This is an increase from FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%.

