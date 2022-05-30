Short Interest in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Expands By 64.1%

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, an increase of 64.1% from the April 30th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of FEMB stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,270. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.77 and a 200-day moving average of $30.24. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $27.14 and a 52 week high of $36.31.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 55.7% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 2,818.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000.

