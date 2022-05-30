Short Interest in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Expands By 64.1%

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, an increase of 64.1% from the April 30th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of FEMB stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,270. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.77 and a 200-day moving average of $30.24. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $27.14 and a 52 week high of $36.31.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th.
