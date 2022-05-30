Short Interest in Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Decreases By 28.9%

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a decline of 28.9% from the April 30th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 86.0 days.

Several research firms have commented on EUXTF. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Euronext in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Euronext in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Euronext from €98.70 ($105.00) to €102.90 ($109.47) in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Euronext to €97.00 ($103.19) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.30.

EUXTF remained flat at $$83.00 on Monday. 97 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,057. Euronext has a 1-year low of $73.25 and a 1-year high of $121.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.13 and a 200-day moving average of $92.89.

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

