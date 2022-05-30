Short Interest in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) Rises By 35.8%

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, a growth of 35.8% from the April 30th total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 217,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.6 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RDY. Barclays boosted their price objective on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,357,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,699,000 after purchasing an additional 23,859 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,583,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,271,000 after purchasing an additional 30,341 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 904,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,382,000 after buying an additional 28,550 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 153.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 881,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,685,000 after buying an additional 534,009 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 744,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,490,000 after purchasing an additional 187,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDY stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,390. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a 12 month low of $47.88 and a 12 month high of $75.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.24 and its 200 day moving average is $57.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), Proprietary Products, and Others segments. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

