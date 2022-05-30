Short Interest in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Expands By 34.4%

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, an increase of 34.4% from the April 30th total of 929,800 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 446,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Shares of Donaldson stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,299. Donaldson has a 1-year low of $48.13 and a 1-year high of $69.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.07 and a 200 day moving average of $54.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $802.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.36 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 28.09%. Donaldson’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Donaldson will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is 35.20%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DCI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Donaldson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 4th quarter worth about $1,449,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 4th quarter worth about $1,004,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 77,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,452,000 after acquiring an additional 44,044 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 3rd quarter worth about $484,000. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

