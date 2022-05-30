Short Interest in Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:DCYHF) Declines By 34.8%

Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:DCYHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 931,200 shares, a drop of 34.8% from the April 30th total of 1,429,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,330.3 days.

Shares of DCYHF remained flat at $$10.50 during midday trading on Monday. Discovery has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.80.

Discovery Limited provides various insurance products and services primarily in South Africa, the United Kingdom, and the United States. It operates through Health South Africa, Life South Africa, Invest South Africa, Vitality South Africa, Insure South Africa, Bank South Africa, Health United Kingdom, Life United Kingdom, and All Other segments.

