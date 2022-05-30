Short Interest in Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) Rises By 77.8%

Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 77.8% from the April 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSWL traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,391. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.85. Deswell Industries has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $5.60.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Deswell Industries stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,955 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Deswell Industries at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

Deswell Industries, Inc manufactures and sells injection-molded plastic parts and components, electronic products and subassemblies, and metallic molds and accessory parts for original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Plastic Injection Molding and Electronic Products Assembling.

