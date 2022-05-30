Short Interest in DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Decreases By 47.7%

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, a decline of 47.7% from the April 30th total of 53,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 196,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DENSO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

DENSO stock opened at $30.02 on Monday. DENSO has a 52 week low of $27.31 and a 52 week high of $44.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.94.

DENSO Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells automotive parts in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers air-conditioning systems, including heat pump air-conditioning systems, control system and refrigerant products, air-conditioning system heat exchangers, bus air-conditioning systems, automotive freezers, and cooling products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning units.

