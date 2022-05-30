Short Interest in Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Declines By 43.2%

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 43.2% from the April 30th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on CMWAY. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CMWAY traded up $1.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.32. The company had a trading volume of 16,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,980. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.97. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a fifty-two week low of $64.38 and a fifty-two week high of $82.19.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers retail, premium, business, offshore, and institutional banking services; and funds management, superannuation, and share broking products and services, as well as car, health, life, income protection, and travel insurance.

