Short Interest in BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) Drops By 29.9%

BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,000 shares, a drop of 29.9% from the April 30th total of 108,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 69.1 days.

Shares of BLRDF traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.85. 400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,061. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.65. BillerudKorsnäs AB has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $22.30.

Get BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) alerts:

About BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) (Get Rating)

BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) provides fiber based packaging materials and solutions in Sweden and internationally. It operates through three segments: Product area Board, Product area Paper, and Solutions & Other. The company offers kraft papers for medical equipment and food packaging sectors; and sack papers for making sacks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.