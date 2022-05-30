Short Interest in Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) Drops By 35.7%

Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,049,600 shares, a drop of 35.7% from the April 30th total of 1,632,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 392,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Shares of Athabasca Oil stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $2.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,996. Athabasca Oil has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $2.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.39.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATHOF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Athabasca Oil from C$1.50 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Athabasca Oil from C$1.75 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

