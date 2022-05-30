SHIELD Price Up 26.4% Over Last Week (XSH)

SHIELD (XSH) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 30th. One SHIELD coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SHIELD has traded up 26.4% against the U.S. dollar. SHIELD has a market capitalization of $94,638.06 and approximately $5.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30,752.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,926.43 or 0.06264276 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000278 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00016892 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.12 or 0.00218245 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $201.59 or 0.00655526 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $189.83 or 0.00617279 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00078524 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004562 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD (XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

Buying and Selling SHIELD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

